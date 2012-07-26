Bemis expects weak 2012 on soft demand

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.51-$0.57 vs est $0.56
* Q2 sales fell 4.2 pct
July 26 Packaging products maker Bemis Co's
quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates but the
company said it expects a weak 2012 as lower demand and currency
translations hurt margins.
"We have lowered our expectation for sales volumes for the
remainder of the year and adjusted guidance to reflect both
lower volumes and weaker foreign currency exchange rates," Chief
Executive Henry Theisen said.
The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of
between 51 and 57 cents per share, compared with analysts'
expectations of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the full year, it expects adjusted earnings of between
$2.00 and $2.10 per share compared with analysts' estimate of
$2.08 per share.
It also lowered its 2012 capital expenditures forecast by 14
percent to $150 million.
Bemis makes flexible packaging and pressure sensitive
materials and serves customers in Latin America, Europe and the
Asia-Pacific regions apart from the domestic U.S. market.
Net income fell to $42.3 million, or 40 cents per share for
the April-June quarter, compared with $54.3 million, or 51 cents
per share a year earlier.
Sales fell 4.2 percent to $1.31 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 52 cents a share on sales
of $1.32 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $30.54 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.