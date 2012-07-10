UPDATE 1-Bemis to develop sensor labels with Norway's Thin Film

* Targets 2014 for commercial launch of labels
* Labels to monitor properties of packaged products
July 10 Packaging products maker Bemis Co Inc
said it signed an agreement with Norway's Thin Film
Electronics ASA to develop sensor labels that can
monitor physical properties of packaged products.
The company said it expects to make the sensor label-enabled
packaging commercially available in 2014.
The labels, that use printed electronic technology developed
by Thin Film, will monitor and record key physical properties
and environmental data in packaged perishable products, Bemis
said.
"Our agreement with Thin Film Electronics is an investment
in technology that could eventually make printed electronics a
component of every package we manufacture," Bemis Chief
Executive Henry Theisen said in a statement.
Bemis shares were up a percent at $30.95 on Tuesday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange.