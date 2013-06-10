CORRECTED-Platts' Montepeque says EU oil pricing reform plan "intrusive"

(Corrects dateline and location of conference to Kuala Lumpur
from Singapore)
By Florence Tan and Luke Pachymuthu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 A senior executive of oil
price reporting agency Platts called new rules proposed by the
European Union for financial benchmarks "intrusive" and said EU
investigators who have targeted Platts should act in a
transparent manner.
Jorge Montepeque, global director of market reporting at
Platts, said a draft EU law aims to regulate oil price reporting
agencies (PRAs), market participants who submit data to them and
global benchmarks.
Oil PRAs are opposed to external oversight and the tough
rules - published last week - would threaten PRAs by imposing
huge liabilities on oil publishers and market participants, say
industry sources.
"It's very intrusive and I would really recommend that users
or participants in commodity markets ... work through your
government channels to determine that's an environment that you
want to operate in," Montepeque said at an oil conference in
Kuala Lumpur on Monday.
Platts - along with smaller rivals privately held Argus
Media and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier - provides
clients with prices assessed by reporters canvassing sources in
opaque energy markets.
Their assessments are used as benchmarks to settle physical
and derivative deals worth billions in a $2.5 trillion market.
The EU's draft law, which is unlikely to take effect before
2014, proposes that regulation of top benchmarks like Libor and
oil be shifted to the Paris-based European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA).
Oil price publishers were already under renewed scrutiny
after European authorities raided the London office of Platts -
a unit of McGraw Hill - as well as oil majors BP
, Shell and Statoil, saying they
suspected oil prices had been manipulated.
Montepeque said the company still had no details about the
investigation.
"If the objective of the investigation is transparency then
we will say why? We are already transparent. Then one starts
thinking it has to be about something else but we have not been
told what it is. We have not heard from anyone what it is. There
are no details. There are absolutely no details," he said.
"If the regulators are talking about transparency why don't
they start by being transparent themselves? If there is an
investigation make transparent what it is."
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts, Argus and ICIS in providing news and information to
commodities markets.
