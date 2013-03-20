Healthcare software firm Benefitfocus eyes IPO -sources

| March 20
March 20 Benefitfocus, a software company that
develops healthcare and benefits technology, has hired banks for
an initial public offering later this year, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
The company, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is working
with Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and
Jefferies Group Inc on the offering, the sources said. A filing
could come as soon as next month, they added.
Benefitfocus could not be reached for comment. Goldman
Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies declined to comment.
The company's software lets employees enroll and manage
their benefits. Benefitfocus works with over 300,000 employers
including those in education, food and agriculture, healthcare,
manufacturing and retail and supports insurance carriers
including Aetna and the Blue Cross Blue Shield network.