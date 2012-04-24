Benetton heir takes helm to revive faded colours

| MILAN, April 24
Honed from his days at the helm
of his family's Formula One team, Alessandro Benetton retains a
competitive streak he must use to fend off nimbler fashion
rivals as he takes the reins of the struggling Italian retailer
from his father.
Half a century after the knitwear group was founded by his
father Luciano, the heir to the Benetton empire was officially
entrusted on Tuesday with reviving a brand which has fallen out
of fashion from its 1980s heyday.
Benetton, one of Italy's best known brands with more than
6,500 stores in 120 countries and a reputation for bold colours
and controversial advertising, has suffered from the emergence
of more flexible rivals like Inditex's Zara and
Sweden's H&M.
In January, the family announced it would delist the company
after a buyout of minority shareholders and Alessandro believes
he can turn things around.
"Alessandro's got a tough job on his hands," a person close
to Benetton's management told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"He is one of the most competitive people I have ever met.
He's married to an Olympian but he is the most
competition-oriented of the two," the person said.
His Alpine skier wife Deborah Compagnoni won three Olympic
gold medals for Italy in the 1990s.
At 48, he is the second-oldest son of Luciano and not unlike
other Italian business heirs such as Fiat's John Elkann and
Roberta Armani, he had to fend off accusations of nepotism.
This is why the Benetton doyen only handed over to his son
an executive role in 2007, after he had established himself as
an entrepreneur.
A graduate of Boston University, with an MBA from Harvard,
Alessandro, who was described in a recent Elle magazine article
as "almost impossibly good-looking", could give Benetton a
21st-century feel.
One of his first personal moves at Benetton was to name a
creative director, You NGuyen from Levi Strauss & Co to make the
brand more innovative and edgy.
The new chief also regularly updates his Facebook fanpage
and a blog in English with reflections on contemporary art,
sports and philosophy.
His business experience spans a stint as an M&A analyst at
Goldman Sachs and creating private equity boutique 21
Investimenti in 1992, which now boasts more than 1.2 billion
euros of investments.
Supporters say he will bring an international outlook and
welcome jolt of energy to the 2-billion-euro fashion house,
whose sales have remained flat for a decade.
"He has the chromosomes but he has also demonstrated with
his past business experience that he is up to the task," said
Armando Branchini, president of Italian luxury business
consultancy InterCorporate.
"NOT EXACTLY AVANT-GARDE"
While its acid green sweaters and shock advertising
campaigns made it an instantly recognisable name from New York
to Tokyo thirty years ago, Benetton went from being one of the
first global Italian icons to a tired brand.
"Benetton was first made famous in England by Lady Di before
she got married," said David Kitt, partner at London-based
retail design firm Bauencorp, who describes Benetton's style
today as "not exactly avant-garde".
As the 76 year-old Luciano, who still addresses his children
in the local Veneto dialect, got older, Benetton failed to keep
up with changing trends.
The group's last controversial campaign effort, featuring
photo-shopped images of the Pope kissing a prominent imam, was
unsuccessful in kick-starting sales, critics said.
"These campaigns are a thing of the past, the hallmark of
another era," InterCorporate's Branchini said. "They need
one-to-one, digital communication."
Insiders say the group's franchisee model is also a problem,
as it makes it difficult for Benetton to transfer its retailing
know-how to stores. Benetton has tried to tackle that by opening
more fully-owned stores and closing some in second-tier cities.
"Their stores are not inspiring but I'm not convinced that
is the problem. As someone said to me the other day - whenever
the clothes don't sell they blame the fixtures!" Kitt added.
However, Alessandro will have more leeway now that the
company is going private after a quarter of a century on the
Milan stock exchange.
"I am aware of the uphill work there is ahead of us,"
Alessandro said on Tuesday in the family stronghold of Ponzano
Veneto, near Venice, where he lives with his three children.
"Our work plan for the next 3 to 5 years is a tough one. But
it's not all dark, there are expanding markets that we are ready
to attack," he added.