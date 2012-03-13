UPDATE 1-Benihana considers strategic alternatives, sale

* Engages Jefferies as financial advisor
* Co had previously considered sale in July 2010
* Shares up 2 pct post mkt
March 13 Japanese-style restaurant chain
Benihana Inc said its board was exploring strategic
alternatives, including a possible sale.
"The board ... believes it is in the best interests of
shareholders for the board to consider strategic alternatives at
this time," the company said in a statement.
Benihana said no decision has been made to engage in any
transaction resulting from the board's exploration of strategic
alternatives.
The Miami-based company, famous for its teppanyaki-style
cuisine where chefs prepare food on a grill that is part of the
table, runs the RA Sushi and Haru chains in addition to its
namesake restaurants.
Benihana had considered a sale in July 2010 as unhappy
shareholders threatened to seek board seats, but the company
dropped the idea last year and said it will focus on improving
traffic at its restaurants.
The company said it has engaged Jefferies & Co Inc as its
financial advisor in connection with a possible sale.
Benihana's shares, which have gained more than 65 percent in
value since touching a year-low $6.76 in August, jumped to
$12.05 in after-market trade after closing at $11.85 on Tuesday
on the Nasdaq.