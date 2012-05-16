ON THE MOVE-Benjamin Edwards hires Wells Fargo adviser

May 16 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique
brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said
on Wednesday it expanded its adviser base with a recent hire
from Wells Fargo & Co.
Adviser Christopher McGill moved to Benjamin Edwards from
Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San
Francisco-based bank. McGill joined Benjamin Edwards' office in
Wichita, Kansas, which opened just over 14 months ago.
"We had been working on recruiting Chris for quite some
time," said branch manager Roger Buller, who has known McGill
since 2005. "He is a good cultural fit ... He's got a loyal
client following, and I think we'll see that reflected in his
transition over."
McGill previously been an engineer with Cargill for eight
years and served in the U.S. Army before becoming a financial
adviser.
Since its founding in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has increased
i ts adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards
advisers from Wells Fargo. Since the start of the year, the firm
has recruited at least 16 advisers from Wells Fargo, based on
moves tracked by Reuters.
A.G. Edwards & Sons was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which
one year later was acquired by Wells Fargo. Many legacy A.G.
Edwards advisers stayed with the brokerage through the
acquisitions.
St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards has 24 branches in 15
states. The firm does not disclose advisers' individual assets
under management.