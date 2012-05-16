ON THE MOVE-Benjamin Edwards hires Wells Fargo adviser

May 16 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Wednesday it expanded its adviser base with a recent hire from Wells Fargo & Co.

Adviser Christopher McGill moved to Benjamin Edwards from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank. McGill joined Benjamin Edwards' office in Wichita, Kansas, which opened just over 14 months ago.

"We had been working on recruiting Chris for quite some time," said branch manager Roger Buller, who has known McGill since 2005. "He is a good cultural fit ... He's got a loyal client following, and I think we'll see that reflected in his transition over."

McGill previously been an engineer with Cargill for eight years and served in the U.S. Army before becoming a financial adviser.

Since its founding in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has increased i ts adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells Fargo. Since the start of the year, the firm has recruited at least 16 advisers from Wells Fargo, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

A.G. Edwards & Sons was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells Fargo. Many legacy A.G. Edwards advisers stayed with the brokerage through the acquisitions.

St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards has 24 branches in 15 states. The firm does not disclose advisers' individual assets under management.