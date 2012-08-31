ON THE MOVE-Benjamin Edwards lands 4 advisers from Wells Fargo

Aug 31 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique
brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons,
opened a new office in Kansas after landing four veteran
advisers from Wells Fargo & Co on Friday.
The new hires joined Benjamin Edwards from Wells Fargo
Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank.
Their new office is based in Leawood, a suburb of Kansas City.
"It's a strong group of financial advisers who fit very well
into our model," said Benjamin Edwards' director of branch
services, Marty Altenberger, in an interview on Friday.
Altenberger said the St. Louis-based firm, which now has 25
branches in 15 states, has attracted many veteran advisers
because of its small size relative to other larger brokerages.
"I think our size is our advantage," he said. "We're
nimble."
Among the new additions, advisers Lawrence Grant Ingram and
Gary Liberty moved to Benjamin Edwards as a team, along with
their registered financial associate Monet Matthews. The two
advisers were both legacy A.G. Edwards advisers with roots
dating back more than a decade.
A.G. Edwards & Sons was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which
one year later was acquired by Wells Fargo. Many legacy A.G.
Edwards advisers stayed with the brokerage through the
acquisitions.
Also on the move, advisers Brian Wiklund and John Diederich
joined Benjamin Edwards' Leawood office as individual advisers
from Wells Fargo. They were both also legacy A.G. Edwards
advisers who had been with their old firm for roughly a decade
each. Wiklund was joined by registered financial associate Julie
Keithline.
With the opening of the new office in Kansas, Benjamin
Edwards also hired assistant branch manager Lori Cox, who was
previously a Kansas City market operations manager for Wells
Fargo Advisors.
In a separate move, Benjamin Edwards also added adviser Tom
Morrison in Illinois on Tuesday from Morrison Financial
Services, Ltd, his old independent practice he founded in 1983.
He closed his practice to join Benjamin Edwards' Wheaton office.
Since its founding in 2008, Benjamin Edwards has expanded
its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards
advisers from Wells Fargo. Since the start of the year, the firm
has added at least 21 veteran advisers from Wells Fargo, based
on moves tracked by Reuters. The firm does not disclose
advisers' individual assets under management.