ON THE MOVE-Benjamin Edwards hires Wells adviser in New Jersey

Sept 3 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique
brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said
on Tuesday it hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co's
U.S. brokerage to join its office in New Jersey.
Adviser David Karp, who has worked in the industry for more
than 30 years, moved to Benjamin Edwards on Friday from Wells
Fargo Advisors. He joined the firm's Northfield office as a
senior vice president of investments, along with Vicki
Winterbottom, a senior registered financial associate on his
team.
Karp had been with Wells and its predecessor firms since the
early 1980s, when he began his advising career. Karp started
with A.G. Edwards & Sons, the brokerage bought in 2007 by
Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells.
Since its founding in 2008, St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards
has expanded its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G.
Edwards advisers, the bulk of them from Wells. The firm
currently has 34 branches in 17 states.
Wells Fargo declined to comment on Karp's departure.