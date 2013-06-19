ON THE MOVE-Benjamin Edwards lands advisers from Wells Fargo

June 19 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Wednesday it opened two new branch offices in Kansas and Ohio with the addition of veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage.

In Kansas, advisers Patti O'Malley and Jeff Hoover joined Benjamin Edwards to open a new office for the firm in Abilene. O'Malley, who has worked in the advising industry for more than 20 years, joined Benjamin Edwards as a managing director. Hoover joined as an associate vice president.

In Ohio, advisers Thomas Addessi, Michael Rosso and Timothy Dvorak joined Benjamin Edwards to open a new office for the firm in Canton. Addessi, a 30-year industry veteran, and Rosso, a 25-year industry veteran, joined Benjamin Edwards as vice presidents. Dvorak joined as a financial consultant.

All five advisers who came from Wells were originally with A.G. Edwards & Sons, the brokerage bought in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells.

Since its founding in 2008, St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards has expanded its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers, the bulk of them from Wells.

Wells did not immediately return a request for comment on the departures.