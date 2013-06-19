ON THE MOVE-Benjamin Edwards lands advisers from Wells Fargo

June 19 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique
brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said
on Wednesday it opened two new branch offices in Kansas and Ohio
with the addition of veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co's
U.S. brokerage.
In Kansas, advisers Patti O'Malley and Jeff Hoover joined
Benjamin Edwards to open a new office for the firm in Abilene.
O'Malley, who has worked in the advising industry for more than
20 years, joined Benjamin Edwards as a managing director. Hoover
joined as an associate vice president.
In Ohio, advisers Thomas Addessi, Michael Rosso and Timothy
Dvorak joined Benjamin Edwards to open a new office for the firm
in Canton. Addessi, a 30-year industry veteran, and Rosso, a
25-year industry veteran, joined Benjamin Edwards as vice
presidents. Dvorak joined as a financial consultant.
All five advisers who came from Wells were originally with
A.G. Edwards & Sons, the brokerage bought in 2007 by Wachovia,
which one year later was acquired by Wells.
Since its founding in 2008, St. Louis-based Benjamin Edwards
has expanded its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G.
Edwards advisers, the bulk of them from Wells.
Wells did not immediately return a request for comment on
the departures.