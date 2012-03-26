ON THE MOVE: Benjamin F. Edwards lands ex-Wells Fargo advisers

March 26 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, the boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Monday it added three former Wells Fargo advisers in Ohio, opening its second branch in the state.

Daniel LaMacchia, Paul Kosling and Sherry Daniels joined Benjamin Edwards on Friday in Columbus, where they opened a new office. LaMacchia, a nearly three-decade industry veteran, joined the firm as vice president of investments.

In a separate hire, Benjamin Edwards added adviser David Claggett, also formerly with Wells Fargo, to its LaSalle-Peru, Illinois office. A more than 20-year industry veteran, Claggett has joined three other advisers at the LaSalle-Peru office and is now a vice president of investments.

Since its founding, Benjamin Edwards has grown its adviser base by hiring dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells Fargo. So far in 2012, the firm has added 12 advisers from Wells in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey and Ohio.

A.G. Edwards & Sons was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells Fargo. Many legacy A.G. Edwards advisers stayed with the brokerage through the acquisitions.

Benjamin Edwards now has 23 offices in 14 states. The firm does not disclose individual adviser assets under management.