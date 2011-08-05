Benjamin Edwards adds five Wells Fargo advisers

* Benjamin Edwards hires 5 Wells Fargo advisers
* New Jersey office gives firm 18 in 12 states
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a
brokerage boutique with family ties to the former A.G. Edwards
& Sons, on Friday said it hired five financial advisers from
Wells Fargo Advisors and opened its first New Jersey office.
St. Louis-based Edwards said Todd Leonhardt, a 23-year
veteran, would manage its new office in affluent Red Bank. Also
joining are Michael Doherty, James Ireland, Richard Niekrash
and Robert Sim.
Edwards will have now have a total of 18 offices in 12
states. It launched in 2008 -- the same year Wells Fargo & Co
(WFC.N) acquired Wachovia, which in 2007 had acquired A.G.
Edwards.
For the past three years, CEO Tad Edwards has lured dozens
of former A.G. Edwards advisers away from Wells Fargo, parent
of the third-largest brokerage.
Edwards also said it hired Theresa Fry, formerly a field
consultant for State Farm Insurance, in St. Louis as the firm's
national manager of IRA and retirement plans.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Bernard Orr)