Bentley exec sees sales growth slowing as economy prospects darken

| DOHA
DOHA Feb 5 Bentley will likely see sales growth
of its upscale autos in 2015 fall short of last year's level, a
board member of the British marque told Reuters, as economic
uncertainties and the slump in oil prices leave consumers more
cautious about luxury purchases.
Last year, the Volkswagen-owned brand delivered
a record 11,020 saloons, coupes and convertibles, 9 percent more
than the previous year.
But slower growth in China, fears of deflation in Europe,
weak oil prices and the threat of Islamic State militants are
all factors which may lead to slower sales growth for Bentley,
said Kevin Rose, board member for sales and marketing.
"If I was one car ahead of last year, I'd be happy," Rose
told Reuters in an interview in Doha on Thursday. "I'm taking
the balanced view and would say it (growth) will be less."
Despite the challenges, the 96-year-old brand whose rivals
include BMW's Rolls-Royce and Mercedes has
expansion plans including its first sports utility vehicle
(SUV). Rose declined to say when the SUV would be launched but
said it was likely to be at a major motor show during the year.
The launch is part of a growth plan under which the company
last October launched a new version of its flagship Mulsanne
saloon, touting the Speed model whose price tag of 324,000 euros
($411,000) makes it Bentley's most expensive ever as "the
world's fastest ultra-luxury driving experience."
Overall, group sales last year in the Americas, Bentley's
biggest market, edged up 1.5 percent to 3,186 cars, while in
second-biggest market China sales jumped 22 percent to 2,670
cars.
In the Middle East, customers seem to be more cautious about
luxury purchases due to oil prices. Rose said so far there had
been no cancellations of orders, rather postponing of buying.
"At the moment, no one is getting depressed about the oil
price but they are saying 'let's wait and see'."
Sales in the United Arab Emirates are the highest in the
region, with Saudi Arabia showing good prospects, helped as in
other markets by Bentley's ability to meet sometimes surprising
demands.
"There was a Middle Eastern lady ... who wanted the car
colour to match her Dior nail varnish. We had to fly over some
metal plates to see if the colour matched and, in the end, it
did."
