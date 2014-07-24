UPDATE 2-Bentley lowers sales growth expectations, plans expansion

* Previous estimates "too aggressive" -CEO
* Production of Continental to be slowed in the autumn
* Still expects to beat last year's record results
* Plans more dealerships, considering new models
(Adds dealership plans, future model possibilities)
LONDON, July 24 Luxury carmaker Bentley expects
to increase sales volumes this year by less than previously
forecast, Chief Executive Wolfgang Duerheimer said on Thursday
as he outlined dealership expansion plans and a potential new
model.
Duerheimer, who took charge of the Volkswagen-owned luxury
marque on June 1, told reporters in London that previous sales
estimates had proved too optimistic.
"Maybe the forecast from last year and the beginning of this
year was too aggressive, but I still predict double-digit (sales
volume) growth in 2014," he said, adding that the first half of
the year's 61 percent sales growth in China, Daimler's
second-biggest market, was always going to be difficult to
maintain.
Bentley had said that 2014 was on course to be the brand's
best year after first-half sales rose by almost a quarter to
5,254 saloons, coupes and convertibles, thanks to demand from
China and the Middle East.
Though the carmaker has not made public its previous
production forecast, it has said it expected sales to reach
15,000 in 2018, including a new sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that
Bentley plans to launch in 2016.
Factors behind the lowering of expectations for this year
include a smaller increase in demand from China and the impact
from the crisis in Ukraine and Russia, Duerheimer said.
But the former R&D chief at VW's Audi and
Porsche premium divisions, now in his second stint at
Britain-based Bentley, said that full-year volumes, turnover and
profit would still be up on 2013, which saw the carmaker post
the highest sales and profit in its 95-year history.
Duerheimer said that about 700 of Bentley's 3,700 workers at
a factory in Crewe, central England, would not work on Fridays
for several weeks from the autumn until Christmas to reflect the
projected cut in volumes on the Continental model line.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Despite the slightly more conservative estimates, Bentley
said it aims to broaden the brand's appeal and reach with new
dealerships in some of its biggest markets from North America to
Asia, including plush new showrooms in the likes of Dubai,
Shanghai and Munich.
Moscow, too, has been earmarked for one of the new
dealerships, with the company as yet undaunted by the threat of
tougher EU and U.S. sanctions against Russia and some of its
wealthy businessmen in response to the Ukraine crisis.
Bentley will also enter new markets including Vietnam,
Morocco, Israel and Chile, while spending about 800 million
pounds ($1.36 billion) until 2016 on its British headquarters
and the development of new models.
Duerheimer said that once the company's first SUV goes on
sale in the first half of 2016, he will then seek to push
forward with plans for another new model.
"With the R&D department at full steam right now, I want to
keep the momentum once they are through their SUV project and
run immediately into the next model line," he said.
Though the next step has yet to be decided, Duerheimer said
he has two possibilities in mind.
A new model could fit in between the marque's Continental
cars, which include coupes and convertibles, and the more
expensive Mulsanne line, including limousines, the CEO said,
adding that a new two-seat model could also be an option.
($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing
by Kirsti Knolle and David Goodman)