Malaysia's Berjaya Land to issue $189 mln debt notes

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 Berjaya Land Bhd,
a property company controlled by Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan,
will issue 650 million ringgit ($188.95 million) in debt notes
to refinance borrowing, and for equity investments and working
capital.
The medium term notes, with a tenure of up to 10 years, will
be backed by a financial guarantee insurance facility granted by
Danajamin Nasional Bhd and a bank guarantee facility granted by
OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, the firm said on Wednesday
in a local stock exchange filing.
The notes have been accorded AAA(fg) and AAA(bg) by
Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd.
(1 US dollar = 3.4400 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Michael Urquhart)