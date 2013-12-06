London scheme to lift Berkeley earnings to top end of forecasts

LONDON Dec 6 British housebuilder Berkeley
said its full-year earnings could rise towards the top
end of analyst expectations, helped by an earlier-than-expected
completion of one of its larger central London housing schemes.
The London-focused developer said its Tower, One St George
Wharf scheme, which hit headlines in January after a helicopter
crashed into a crane on top of the 185 metre-tall block, was now
on track to deliver the majority of its completions in the
second half of the financial year.
"The Board has previously highlighted the sensitivity of
earnings to the timing of completion of some of Berkeley's
larger developments," it said on Friday.
"Assuming (the Tower) can be delivered to this timetable,
the Board has indicated that earnings are likely to increase
towards the top of the range of analysts' current expectations"
Analysts currently expect the company to post full year
pretax profits of between 300-374 million pounds, on average
revenues of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), a Thomson Reuters
survey of 14 analysts showed.
The housebuilder has seen its profits significantly jump in
recent years thanks to strong demand for its London homes from
overseas buyers and it has been further helped by improved buyer
sentiment stoked by government schemes to help Britons get on to
the housing ladder.
Berkeley said pretax profits for the six months to the end
of October rose 19.2 percent to 169.5 million pounds, on a 19.7
percent increase in revenue to 821 million pounds. It also
posted an interim dividend of 90 pence per share.
The company, which announced plans in 2011 to return 1.7
billion pounds in cash to shareholders, said it was on course to
meet its first milestone payment of 568 million pounds by Sept.
2015.
It also said it had launched a tender process for the audit
of Berkeley for its 2013/14 full year results and had resolved
to replace its auditor of 30 years, PWC, with KPMG
.
Britain's accounting watchdog opened an investigation into
the company in September as a result of a former PWC partner
joining the board.