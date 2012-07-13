版本:
Buffett not confident of major deal by year's end

July 13 Famed investor Warren Buffett on Friday said it looked less likely he could make a major acquisition by the end of the year, something he has said his Berkshire Hathaway Inc conglomerate was eager to do.

"I'm not confident but I'm sure hoping," Buffett told Bloomberg TV when asked if he could do a major deal by year's end. In May, Buffett told shareholders at Berkshire's annual meeting that a purchase of more than $20 billion had just recently fallen through.

