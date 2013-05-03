UPDATE 1-Buffett says he won't sell shares of IBM - CNBC

NEW YORK May 3 Berkshire Hathaway
chairman and chief executive Warren Buffett said that he would
not sell shares of IBM Corp., even as the company missed
earnings expectations last month.
"I won't be a seller of IBM," Buffett told cable television
network CNBC ahead of Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting,
which will begin May 4 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Buffett also said he did not buy more shares of IBM
following the company's disappointing earnings results, which
led to an 8 percent drop in the company's shares a day later.
Buffett added that he may buy more shares in IBM "from time
to time," but that he neither bought nor sold shares after the
company's quarterly earnings miss. He said that he "may have
added a little bit" to Berkshire's stake in the company in the
first quarter.
Buffett also told CNBC that he is "100 percent" in favor of
JPMorgan Chase chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon
maintaining both roles at the bank. Dimon faces a shareholder
vote this month at JPMorgan's annual meeting that could push the
board to strip him of his chairman's role.