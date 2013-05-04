Buffett says he, Berkshire board in agreement on next CEO

U.S. business seeks action, not trade war, in Xi-Trump summit
* U.S. business community supports targeted trade actions on China
OMAHA, Neb. May 4 Warren Buffett and the board of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc are "solidly in agreement" on who should be the company's next chief executive, he said at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.
"The key is preserving a culture and having a successor, a CEO that will have more brains, more energy, more passion for it than even I have ... We're solidly in agreement as to who that individual should be," Buffett said in response to a shareholder question."
He did not identify that successor, though.
* U.S. business community supports targeted trade actions on China
* Express Scripts Holding Co says lowered prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers by 7.6 percent in 2016
* Biophytis secures funding for phase 2b clinical trial in sarcopenia, sara-interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: