BRIEF-Warren Buffett says stock market not in a bubble

U.S. business seeks action, not trade war, in Xi-Trump summit
* U.S. business community supports targeted trade actions on China
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO Warren Buffett, in an interview with Reuters Insider, says: * CEO Warren buffett tells Reuters insider the market is neither cheap nor
high-priced * Buffet tells Reuters insider the stock market is not in a bubble * Buffet tells Reuters insider premiums are not high enough to get back into
insuring municipal bonds, does not expect that to change soon
* U.S. business community supports targeted trade actions on China
* Express Scripts Holding Co says lowered prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers by 7.6 percent in 2016
* Biophytis secures funding for phase 2b clinical trial in sarcopenia, sara-interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: