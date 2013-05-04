版本:
BRIEF-Warren Buffett says stock market not in a bubble

May 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO Warren Buffett, in an interview with Reuters Insider, says: * CEO Warren buffett tells Reuters insider the market is neither cheap nor

high-priced * Buffet tells Reuters insider the stock market is not in a bubble * Buffet tells Reuters insider premiums are not high enough to get back into

insuring municipal bonds, does not expect that to change soon

