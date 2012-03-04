Berkshire could rise as much as 45 pct-Barron's

March 4 Shares in Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway could rise as much as 45 percent,
according to a Barron's story that cites an investor in the
company.
After a roughly 7 percent decline in the company's shares
over the last 12 months, the stock looks "unusually attractive",
Barron's said in its March 5 edition.
Chief Investment Officer David Rolfe -- whose firm Wedgewood
Partners owns Berkshire stock -- thinks the shares are worth at
least $170,000 each, Barron's said. That would be 44.9 percent
higher than the company's Friday close of $117,350 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
While two Wall Street analysts are less bullish, they too
expect the shares to rise, according to Barron's. The magazine
cited a $133,000 share price target from Cliff Gallant at KBW
and a $127,500 target from Jay Gelb at Barclays Capital.