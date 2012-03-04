Berkshire could rise as much as 45 pct-Barron's

March 4 Shares in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway could rise as much as 45 percent, according to a Barron's story that cites an investor in the company.

After a roughly 7 percent decline in the company's shares over the last 12 months, the stock looks "unusually attractive", Barron's said in its March 5 edition.

Chief Investment Officer David Rolfe -- whose firm Wedgewood Partners owns Berkshire stock -- thinks the shares are worth at least $170,000 each, Barron's said. That would be 44.9 percent higher than the company's Friday close of $117,350 on the New York Stock Exchange.

While two Wall Street analysts are less bullish, they too expect the shares to rise, according to Barron's. The magazine cited a $133,000 share price target from Cliff Gallant at KBW and a $127,500 target from Jay Gelb at Barclays Capital.