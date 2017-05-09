Buffett's fledgling biBERK pursues online insurance 'experiment'

| OMAHA, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. May 9 It has been decades since
anyone thought of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, or even its insurance operations, as "very, very
small."
But that's how a senior executive describes biBERK, a unit
that lets owners of small businesses shop online for commercial
vehicle, general liability, property, workers' compensation and
eventually professional liability insurance.
The biBERK chief operating officer, Rakesh Gupta, said the
year-old operation, known as "Cover Your Business" until a March
name change that could benefit from Berkshire's cachet, was the
brainchild of Ajit Jain, Berkshire's top insurance executive.
Jain wanted a hassle-free way for small business owners to
bypass insurance agents, often getting quotes within five
minutes after completing short questionnaires.
"Amazon.com can deliver something to you in four hours,"
Gupta, who grew up in New Delhi and specialized in "big data"
before joining biBERK, said in a recent interview. "If people
can buy paper towels on the internet, why not insurance?"
Sales data are confidential, but Gupta said biBERK, or
Business Insurance Berkshire Hathaway, is signing up twice as
many customers as a year ago.
The business reflects none of Omaha-based Berkshire's
appetite for assuming huge insurance risks, such as major
catastrophes or American International Group property and
casualty claims, in exchange for upfront payments Buffett can
invest.
Gupta said business insurance could follow the trajectory of
auto insurance, where Berkshire's Geico unit, as well as rivals
Progressive and USAA, won market share from State Farm and
Allstate by driving underwriting costs, and premiums, down.
"If that happens, we want to be at the forefront," he said.
In workers' compensation, biBERK typically provides instant
quotes to 60 percent of applicants, denies 20 percent, and asks
20 percent to speak with representatives.
Improvements to the sign-up process now permit 50 percent of
customers to buy without human help, up from 10 percent a year
ago.
Gupta said biBERK sometimes holds what it calls "hatchet"
meetings to assess risks and red flags the questionnaires might
not address.
Still, biBERK can afford the occasional mistake.
Its parent Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Co has $118
million of surplus capital, plus reinsurance support from
Berkshire's National Indemnity Co unit.
Gupta said insurers have been slow to adopt online
technology in part because of state regulatory burdens.
He hopes biBERK will attract more younger, more
technology-savvy people going into business for themselves.
"It's still very, very small," he said. "In the scheme of
Berkshire, it's an interesting experiment."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)