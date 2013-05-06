版本:
BRIEF-Buffett says U.S. economy gradually improving, helped by Bernanke--CNBC

May 6 * Warren buffett says U.S. economy is experiencing "gradual improvement," and

is "moving forward, but at a slow pace" -- cnbc * Warren buffett calls fed chairman ben Bernanke A "Gutsy guy" who has done

"very, very well" to keep the economy going
