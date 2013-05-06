版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Warren Buffett says Europe's troubles offer opportunity to buy stocks

May 6 * Warren buffett says Europe "is going to be around," and its economic problems

can be viewed as offering opportunity to buy stocks -- cnbc * Warren Buffett, asked if companies should split chairman/CEO roles or appoint

one person to both, says "either system is okay" * Warren buffett says people are flying more hours on netjets
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐