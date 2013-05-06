版本:
BRIEF-Warren Buffett on Jain, Rose, Abel

May 6 * Warren buffett says "certainly could be" coincidence that he asked ajit jain,

Matthew Rose, Greg Abel to sit near directors at Berkshire annual meeting --

cnbc * Warren buffett says asked those managers to sit there in case they needed to

answer questions from shareholders or analysts at annual meeting * Investors view jain, rose and abel as potential successors to buffett as

Berkshire CEO; buffett does not address that issue on cnbc
