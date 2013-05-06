版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-Warren buffett says bonds are "priced artificially"

May 6 * Warren buffett says bonds are "priced artificially," and that people could

lose a lot of money in long-term bonds as rates rise -- cnbc * Warren Buffett Sees record earnings this year from Berkshire hathaway's

Burlington northern Santa Fe unit, which he calls a "terrific acquisition"
