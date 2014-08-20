BRIEF-Berkshire to pay $896,000 civil penalty for violating Hart-Scott-Rodino reporting rules -- court filing

Aug 20
* U.S. files lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway Inc
seeking civil
penalties for failure to comply with hart-Scott-rodino act --
court filing
* U.S. lawsuit alleges Berkshire failed to comply with law's
premerger
reporting and waiting requirements
* U.S. lawsuit says Berkshire violated the law with regard to
acquisition of
voting securities of USG Corp in December 2013
* Court papers say Berkshire to pay $896,000 civil penalty to
settle lawsuit
* Berkshire has made corrective filing after acknowledging that
the USG
transaction was reportable under hart-Scott-rodino -- court
filing