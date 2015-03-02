Berkshire's Buffett says sold Exxon Mobil stake for acquisition, stock buys

NEW YORK, March 2 Warren Buffett, Berkshire
Hathaway's billionaire chief executive officer, told
CNBC on Monday that the company had sold its entire stake in
Exxon Mobil Corp because it could use the money in both
an acquisition and stock purchases.
"We sold it all in the fourth quarter," Buffett, interviewed
by the financial cable TV channel, said of Berkshire's 41
million shares in the oil company.
He said Exxon Mobil remains a "wonderful company" even
though "its current earning power has been diminished
significantly from what it was a year ago, as is true with all
oil companies."
Buffett, who did not say what company he might acquire, said
of his Exxon sale: "We thought we might have other uses for the
money."
Buffett is also chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)