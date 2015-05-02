Buffett says 'no apologies' for Clayton Homes' lending practices

| OMAHA, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. May 2 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett on Saturday defended his Clayton Homes unit against
accusations that the manufactured home seller had preyed on
lower-income purchasers with its lending practices.
"I make no apologies whatsoever about Clayton's lending
terms," said Buffett, speaking at the annual meeting of his
sprawling Berkshire Hathaway Inc conglomerate. The
meeting was expected to draw upwards of 40,000 people.
The Seattle Times and the Center for Public Integrity in
April published a report suggesting that Clayton Homes traps
buyers with high interest rates, leaving them with unaffordable
loans on depreciating homes.
But Buffett said that because many of Clayton's buyers posed
higher risks, charging them higher interest rates was justified.
"It's true that manufactured housing hits the lower end of
the market," he said. The main question is whether a company can
make sensible loans to people so that they can continue making
those payments and keep their houses, Buffett added. In that
regard, Clayton has been "exemplary," he said.
It is equally important, said Buffett, that Clayton shared
the risk with buyers because the manufactured home maker and
finance company keeps ownership of the loans it originates.
"If we make a mistake, it hurts them and it hurts us, and
that is a very unusual arrangement in the financial industry."
He listed the main causes of default as job loss, divorce
and death.
"That happens with high-priced houses as well," he said. "It
happens more often with people who are living closer to the
edge, but I don't think that's a reason to deny them a house."
Clayton is one of more than 80 companies owned by Berkshire
Hathaway, which also counts Geico insurance, Dairy
Queen and the BNSF railroad among its holdings.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Lewis)