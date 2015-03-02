版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 2日 星期一 19:54 BJT

Buffett says "there's no jockeying" between Jain and Abel for top post -CNBC

NEW YORK, March 2 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, told CNBC on Monday that Berkshire executives Ajit Jain and Greg Abel are not jockeying for the top Berkshire job.

In Berkshire's annual report to shareholders on Saturday, vice chairman, Charlie Munger, hinted Jain, a top insurance executive, and Abel, the head of Berkshire's energy companies, were top candidates to succeed Buffett.

"There's no jockeying position at all," between Jain and Abel, Buffett said on CNBC. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐