Buffett says "there's no jockeying" between Jain and Abel for top post -CNBC

NEW YORK, March 2 Warren Buffett, the
billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway, told CNBC on Monday that Berkshire executives
Ajit Jain and Greg Abel are not jockeying for the top Berkshire
job.
In Berkshire's annual report to shareholders on Saturday,
vice chairman, Charlie Munger, hinted Jain, a top insurance
executive, and Abel, the head of Berkshire's energy companies,
were top candidates to succeed Buffett.
"There's no jockeying position at all," between Jain and
Abel, Buffett said on CNBC.
