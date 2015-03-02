Buffett says "there's no jockeying" between Jain and Abel for top post -CNBC

NEW YORK, March 2 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, told CNBC on Monday that Berkshire executives Ajit Jain and Greg Abel are not jockeying for the top Berkshire job.

In Berkshire's annual report to shareholders on Saturday, vice chairman, Charlie Munger, hinted Jain, a top insurance executive, and Abel, the head of Berkshire's energy companies, were top candidates to succeed Buffett.

"There's no jockeying position at all," between Jain and Abel, Buffett said on CNBC. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)