Buffett 'salivating' for another big acquisition

Oct 24 Berkshire Hathaway Inc has had two acquisitions of around $20 billion each fall through this year despite a willingness on both sides to do the deal, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.

In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said "I'm salivating" to do another deal, adding that the mega-deals fell through because of difficulties agreeing on a final price.

