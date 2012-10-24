版本:
Warren Buffett says hopes Bernanke stays at Fed for 3rd term

Oct 24 Legendary investor Warren Buffett on Wednesday said he hoped Ben Bernanke would stay for a third term as the head of the Federal Reserve, even with reports that Bernanke would prefer to leave when his current term ends.

In a CNBC interview, Buffett said there was no one better for the job and that he suspected Bernanke would be willing to stay if asked.

