Buffett says clear signs of global economic slowing

Oct 24 Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Wednesday there are clear signs the global economy is slowing, although the U.S. economy is "inching ahead" as other regions decline.

In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said the rate of decline was larger in Asia than in Europe, although the Asian economies are declining off a higher base. At the same time, he also said Berkshire's U.S. housing-related businesses are seeing double-digit growth of late.