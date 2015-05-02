Buffett says stock levels now would be high if rates were normal

OMAHA, Neb. May 2 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett said on Saturday that stock prices would look expensive
if interest rates normalized from their ultra low levels.
"If we get back to normal interest rates, stocks at these
prices will look high," said Buffett, speaking at the annual
Berkshire Hathaway meeting of his sprawling conglomerate
Berkshire Hathaway.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is currently weighing raising rates
from their near-zero levels of the financial crisis era, even as
questions remain about the strength of growth in the world's
biggest economy.
The current environment of the U.S. economy will not
influence potential acquisitions at Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett
said.
Berkshire tends to hold companies for decades - or forever,
as Buffett has said in the past - making the short-term economic
outlook less valuable as a predictor of a company's success than
longer-term trends.
"Any company that has an economist certainly has one
employee too many," Buffett added.
He also said that he expects the U.S. dollar to remain the
world's reserve currency.
"I think the dollar will be the world's reserve currency 50
years from now," he said.
