UPDATE 1-Buffett assails Wells Fargo, defends 3G at wide-ranging meeting

By Jonathan Stempel
OMAHA, Neb. May 6 Warren Buffett, the chairman
of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Saturday faulted Wells
Fargo & Co for failing to stop employees from signing up
customers for bogus accounts even after learning it was
happening, causing a scandal.
Wells Fargo, whose largest shareholder is Berkshire with a
10-percent stake worth roughly $27 billion, gave employees too
much autonomy to engage in "cross-selling" multiple products to
meet sales goals, Buffett said.
This "incentivized the wrong type of behavior," and former
Chief Executive John Stumpf, who lost his job over the scandal,
was too slow to fix the problem, Buffett said.
Wells Fargo was among many topics discussed at Berkshire's
annual meeting in Omaha, where Buffett, 86, and Vice Chairman
Charlie Munger, 93, fielded dozens of questions from
shareholders, journalists and analysts.
"If there's a major problem, the CEO will get wind of it. At
that moment, that's the key to everything. The CEO has to act,"
Buffett said. "The main problem was they didn't act when they
learned about it."
Still, Buffett's support of current management and board was
key to ensuring the reelection of the entire board last month.
Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk said "we agree" with
Buffett's comments, and have taken "decisive actions" to fix the
problems and "make things right for customers."
Buffett likened the situation to Salomon Brothers Inc, where
in 1991 he was installed as chairman to clean up a mess after
the former chief executive failed to tell regulators a trader
was submitting fake bids at Treasury auctions.
Asked whether Berkshire's decentralized structure could lead
to a similar scandal, Buffett said "as we sit here, somebody is
doing something wrong at Berkshire," whose units employ 367,000
people. But he said Berkshire has an internal "hotline" to flag
possible misbehavior, and which gets 4,000 calls a year.
SUCCESSION, DIVIDENDS
The meeting also included discussions about Berkshire's
succession plans, its controversial partnership with Brazilian
firm 3G Capital, and whether it will start paying dividends or
make a monster acquisition.
Buffett has said Berkshire could have a new chief executive
within 24 hours if he died or could not continue, and that
nothing had changed just because he praised fewer managers than
usual in his February shareholder letter.
He said it may have been harder to single people out because
"we have never had more good managers."
But he also said it would be a "terrible mistake" if capital
allocation were not the "main talent" of his successor.
Buffett did lavish much praise on top insurance executive
Ajit Jain, who some investors believe could be that successor,
saying "nobody could possibly replace Ajit. You can't come
close."
On 3G, with which Berkshire controls Kraft Heinz Co
and tried to merge it with Unilever NV, Buffett
acknowledged a dislike for the cost-cutting for which the
Brazilian firm is known.
But, he said, "it is absolutely essential to America that we
become more productive, and 3G was "very good at making a
business productive with fewer people."
Buffett also raised the possibility Berkshire could pay its
first dividend since 1967, if "reasonably soon, even while I'm
around," the company had too much cash it could not reasonably
deploy.
"It could be repurchases, it could be dividends," he said.
Berkshire ended March with more than $96 billion of cash and
cash-like instruments, and Munger said it could do a "$150
billion" acquisition now if it wanted.
AIRLINES, IBM
Buffett defended Berkshire's foray into airlines, where it
is a top investor in American Airlines Group Inc, Delta
Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and United
Continental Holdings Inc.
He had long disdained the industry, which had gone through
many bankruptcies, but said he is confident it will not resort
to "suicidally competitive" pricing strategies that could spell
doom.
Munger added: "You've got to remember railroads were a
terrible business for decades and decades and decades, and then
they got good." Berkshire bought the BNSF railroad in 2010.
Buffett also admitted he was wrong to think International
Business Machines Corp "would do better" when he started
amassing 81 million shares six years ago.
Berkshire recently sold about one-third of those shares even
as it built a huge stake in Apple Inc, which Buffett
said is more as a "consumer" company that a technology company.
He also addressed criticism that Berkshire discloses too
little about businesses such as aircraft parts maker Precision
Castparts Corp, which it bought last year for $32.1 billion.
"We want you to understand what you own," he said, and
"there are just a million things that are of minor importance"
at Berkshire, whose market value is about $411 billion.
Buffett also noted that Berkshire reported far fewer
investment gains in the first quarter, which dragged on results,
but said the company now has a slight preference for taking tax
losses, which could lose value if Washington lawmakers reduce
the 35 percent corporate tax rate.
The annual meeting, expected to draw more than last year's
estimated 37,000 shareholders, is the main event of a weekend of
events that Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists."
Buffett and Munger took questions after the traditional
shareholder movie, and after Buffett had roamed a nearby exhibit
hall featuring products from Berkshire companies.
He was joined at the traditional newspaper tossing contest
by friends including Microsoft Corp co-founder and
Berkshire director Bill Gates, and Miami Dolphins defensive
tackle Ndamukong Suh.
Hundreds of shareholders lined up early outside downtown
Omaha's CenturyLink Center for the meeting. Several said they
got there nearly five hours before doors opened around 6:45 a.m.
"Every year it seems I have to come earlier," said Chris
Tesari, a retired businessman from Pacific Palisades, California
who said he arrived at 3:20 a.m. for his 21st meeting. "It's a
pilgrimage."
