REFILE-Warren Buffett to encourage investing in Israel bonds

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 6 to reflect that Israel Bonds is an
underwriting agency)
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell
government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on
Monday.
Development Corporation for Israel, which underwrites the
bonds in the United States and is commonly known as Israel
Bonds, said Buffett will meet privately on Thursday with U.S.,
Canadian, Mexican and Brazilian investors who have each signaled
plans to buy between $1 million and $5 million of the bonds.
It said a similar event held in November in Omaha, Nebraska,
where Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway Inc, raised more
than $60 million, and the New York event could raise an
additional $140 million.
The event will include a luncheon with Larry Silverstein,
who helped found Silverstein Properties and is the developer of
the One World Trade Center site in Manhattan.
Buffett owns $5 million of Israeli bonds in his personal
portfolio, Israel Bonds said.
"The purchase of Israel bonds is a sound investment and a
deserved endorsement of a remarkable country," Buffett said in a
statement provided by Israel Bonds.
Berkshire has owned Israeli toolmaker Iscar since 2006, when
it paid $4 billion for an 80 percent stake. It bought the rest
for $2.05 billion in 2013.
The conglomerate, which has more than 90 business units, has
also owned Israeli bonds since acquiring the workers'
compensation insurer Guard Insurance in 2012, Israel Bonds said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill
Trott)