Buffett expected to tout passive investing in Berkshire annual letter

NEW YORK Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely
considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout
the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his
annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
The letter, slated for release around 8 a.m. EST on
Saturday, will probably focus on familiar themes for the
86-year-old Buffett, with many single-spaced pages reviewing
Berkshire's businesses and managers, Wall Street, the economy
and perhaps even politics.
"The letters are written as much for sophisticated financial
people as for people in high school," said Andy Kilpatrick,
author of "Of Permanent Value: The Story of Warren Buffett."
"It's a fun read, and when you get through it, you think, 'Wow,
I could be doing better with my life and my investing.'"
Buffett believes most stock investors are better off with
low-cost index funds than paying higher fees to managers who
often underperform. He told Fortune magazine he expects to write
"a lot" about passive investing. (here)
Berkshire itself might seem anomalous, with shares of the
Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate having generated a roughly 2
million percent gain in Buffett's nearly 52 years at the helm.
In 2016, Berkshire's stock price rose about 23.4 percent,
easily outpacing the market, though most investors who bought
its stock in recent years have achieved closer to market-average
returns.
Kilpatrick expects Buffett to discuss Precision Castparts,
an aircraft parts maker that Berkshire bought last January for
$32.1 billion, its biggest acquisition.
Buffett is likely to discuss other Berkshire businesses,
such as insurance and the BNSF railroad, and shower praise on
Berkshire managers, perhaps including investing deputies Todd
Combs and Ted Weschler.
Combs alerted Buffett to Precision Castparts, and Buffett
may discuss what drove Berkshire's unexpected,
multi-billion-dollar investments in Apple Inc and the
four biggest U.S. airlines.
Buffett may also focus on his desire to spend Berkshire's
huge cash pile after Kraft Heinz Co, which Berkshire
partly owns, on Sunday scrapped a bid to buy food rival Unilever
Plc that Berkshire might have helped finance.
U.S. President Donald Trump may also be a focus for Buffett,
who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton.
Buffett alluded elliptically to Trump in last year's letter,
bemoaning the "negative drumbeat" from presidential candidates
talking down U.S. economic prospects.
Berkshire is also expected to report fourth-quarter results.
Analysts expect operating profit of around $4.5 billion, or
$2,717 per Class A share, down from $4.67 billion last year,
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S said.
