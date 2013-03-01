版本:
2013年 3月 2日

Buffett: On the hunt for more acquisitions

March 1 Berkshire Hathaway is on the hunt for more major acquisitions, with the lack of a major one in 2012, Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders on Friday.

Buffett said Berkshire still wants to do large-sized deals despite spending $12 billion last month to back the takeover of ketchup maker H.J. Heinz.
