As NetJets pilots seek contract, Buffett says he is not anti-union

| OMAHA, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. May 2 Warren Buffett on Saturday
denied that he had any anti-union agenda, as the NetJets luxury
aviation unit of his Berkshire Hathaway Inc tries to
end roughly two years of contentious contract talks with its
pilots.
Buffett spoke at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in
Omaha, as some NetJets pilots picketed outside.
The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots, which
represents more than 2,700 of those pilots, is resisting what
they call NetJets' efforts to cut its budget, reduce jobs, and
obtain concessions on health care, job security and work rules.
"We have no anti-union agenda whatsoever," said Buffett, who
has flown on NetJets planes for 20 years. "It's perfectly
understandable that employers and employees have some
differences from time to time. We'll get it worked out, but that
doesn't necessarily comes in a day or a week or a month."
NetJets specializes in "fractional" aircraft ownership,
which lets individuals and companies buy shares of private jets,
enabling them to travel on short notice with greater privacy
than on commercial aircraft.
The pilots group in December sued NetJets, accusing it of
baiting pilots through bogus postings on Twitter to conduct work
slowdowns for which they could be fired, and publishing photos
of pilots engaged in lawful picketing.
NetJets has denied wrongdoing. While it has returned to
profitability after a $711 million loss in 2009, it has said it
must be better prepared for economic slowdowns.
Buffett said he had recalled only three businesses in his 50
years at Berkshire where there were strikes, including at See's
Candies.
He also rejected the idea it was a mistake for Berkshire to
buy NetJets, for which it paid $725 million in 1998.
"NetJets is a very decent business," he said. "We have very
professional pilots, and we have at the moment have a difference
of opinion about the contract, and that will get settled."
The NetJets pilots' lawsuit is in Columbus, Ohio, where the
company has operations. Berkshire is based in Omaha.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska; Editing by
Jennifer Ablan and Bernard Orr)