Buffett-Revenue down at Berkshire's newspapers

Oct 24 Revenue is down at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's newspapers this year, though the smaller newspapers are doing better than the larger ones, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.

In a CNBC interview, Buffett said revenue at the smaller papers was down about 1 percent this year, while the larger papers like those in Buffalo, New York, and Omaha, Nebraska, are down more like 4 to 5 percent for the year.