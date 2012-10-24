Buffett says the jury is out on Procter & Gamble

Oct 24 Procter & Gamble Chief Executive Bob McDonald is a "terrific human being" but the company's earnings have been disappointing for some time, legendary investor Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.

In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said it was anyone's guess what would happen at P&G, where there has been some pressure for change at the top of the company. Buffett said he has been selling P&G shares to fund other purchases.