HIGHLIGHTS-Berkshire's Warren Buffett comments on healthcare, trade, buybacks

May 6 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett and
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are
answering five hours of questions from shareholders, journalists
and analysts at Berkshire's 52nd annual meeting in Omaha,
Nebraska.
The weekend known as "Woodstock for Capitalists" is unique
in corporate America, a celebration of the billionaire's image
and success at a conglomerate whose businesses range from Geico
insurance to the BNSF railroad to See's candies to Ginsu knives.
Below are a few of the comments from Buffett, the "Oracle of
Omaha," on a wide range of topics:
ON OBAMACARE REPEAL
"Medical costs are the tapeworm of American economic
competitiveness.
"Our health costs have gone up (incredibly) and will go up a
lot more ... that is a problem this society is having trouble
with and is going to have more trouble with. It almost
transcends (political party).
"If you talk about the world competitiveness of American
industry, (health costs are) the biggest single variable where
we keep getting more and more out of whack with the rest of the
world.
"(The Obamacare repeal) is a huge tax cut for guys like me
... either the deficit goes up or they get the taxes from
someone else."
ON BERKSHIRE'S DURABILITY
"I can't think of anything that can harm Berkshire in a
material, permanent way except weapons of mass destruction.
"If that ever happens, there'll be more to worry about than
the price of Berkshire."
CHARLIE MUNGER ON PUERTO RICO
"Who would have guessed a U.S. territory would wind up in
bankruptcy? I would because they behaved like idiots."
ON NOT BUYING AMAZON
"I was too dumb to realize what was going to happen.
"I did not think (Jeff Bezos) could succeed on the scale
that he has ... I underestimated the brilliance of the
execution. It takes a lot of ability.
"It always looked expensive ... and I never thought he
would be where he is today.
"We miss a lot of things."
ON BERKSHIRE'S BREAK-UP VALUE
"If I die tonight, the stock would go up tomorrow. There'd
be speculation about breakups. Some of the parts might
(temporarily) sell for more than the whole."
ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE
"Trade is beneficial to society but the people who see the
benefits ... are getting small benefits, invisible benefits. The
guy who's getting hurt by it ... is feeling it very
specifically."
ON STOCK BUYBACKS
"When the time comes, and it could come reasonably soon ...
we have to re-examine what to do with funds that (can't) be
deployed well. It could be repurchases, it could be dividends.
"At the moment, we're still optimistic enough about
deploying the capital ... There will be markets where we can do
(interesting) things on a big scale."
ON JOBS
"Our kids will live better than we do because America does
get more productive ... It's essential to America that we become
more productive."
ON HIS LONGEVITY
"We've been very, very lucky in life and so far our luck
seems to be holding."
ON HIS LEGACY
"I really like teaching. If somebody thought I'd done a
decent job of teaching, I'd feel pretty good about that."
ON UNDERSTANDING TECH INVESTMENTS
"I make no pretense whatsoever of being on the same level as
some 15-year-old (who has) an interest in tech.
"I've gained no real knowledge on tech, well, since I was
born, actually."
ON FUTURE ACQUISITIONS
"We could do a very large deal if we thought it was
sufficiently attractive ... We spent $16 billion back when we
were much smaller ... in the fall of 2008. It never (created) a
problem for me sleeping at night.
"Charlie and I really do not discuss sectors much ... we're
really opportunistic. We're looking at all kinds of businesses
all of the time. We're hoping, we get a call ... and we know in
the first five minutes whether (a deal) has a reasonable chance
of happening.
"We (like) companies where consumer behavior can be
(predicted) further off.
"We don't really say we'll go after companies in this field
or that field.
"If you're (primarily) interested in getting the highest
price for your business, we're not a good call (to make)."
ON BOARDS' STOCK HOLDINGS
"I looked at a company the other day and seven of the
directors had never bought a share of stock ... They've been
given a lot of stock.
"What you want is a system that works well in spite of human
nature.
"American business overall has done very well for
Americans."
ON A BERKSHIRE CEO'S SKILLS
"You need a sensible capital allocator in the job of being
CEO of Berkshire. And we will have one.
"Capital allocation probably should be close to their main
talent.
"Berkshire would not do well if someone was put in with
skills in other areas but didn't have the ability for capital
allocation.
"We certainly don't want somebody if they lack a 'money
mind.'"
ON PAY CONSULTANTS
"If the board hires a compensation consultant after I go, I
will come back."
ON HOW HIS SUCCESSOR MIGHT BE COMPENSATED
"I would actually hope that we would have somebody A) That's
already very rich, which they should be. Working a long time and
really not motivated by whether they have 10 times as much money
... and they might even wish to set an example by engaging for
something far lower."
ON HEDGE FUNDS
"We've got two guys in the office managing ($20 billion) ...
we pay them $1 million a year plus (more based on) the amount by
which they beat the S&P. ... How many hedge funds managers say,
I only want to get paid if I do something for you? ... It just
doesn't happen."
ON COAL
"Over time, coal is essentially certain to decline as a
percentage of the revenue of the (BNSF) railroad. We are looking
for other sources of growth (besides) coal.
"In my mind, we're going to be shipping less coal 10 or 20
years from now. The coal aspect (of the business) is going to
diminish."
ON EATING JUNK FOOD
"I don't mind having 500-600 calories for dessert. I'll let
someone else have the broccoli."
ON RUNNING A HANDS-OFF CONGLOMERATE
"I think our hands-off style actually can add significant
value to many companies. We free up at least 20 percent of the
time for a CEO (compared to running) a public company.
"I think we bring something to the party."
ON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS IBM AND APPLE
"When I bought IBM six years ago, I thought it would do
better in the six years ... than it has. Apple is much more of a
consumer products business. In terms of analyzing moats around
it, consumer behavior ... they are two different types of
decisions. I was wrong on the first one, and we'll find out
whether I was right on the second.
"I could be making two mistakes on IBM. It's harder to
predict in my view ... how much price competition will enter in
something like cloud services."
"We missed (Amazon.com) entirely. We've never owned a
share."
ON AIRLINES
"It's a fiercely competitive industry. The question is if
it's a suicidally competitive industry. It has been operating at
80 percent or better of capacity for some time. ... It's fair to
say they will operate at higher degrees of capacity over the
next five or 10 years than at historical rates. They actually at
present are earning quite high returns on invested capital, I
think higher than FedEx or UPS.
"It is no cinch that the industry will have more pricing
sensibility in the next 10 years, but the conditions have
improved for that."
ON INTEREST RATES
"I do not think it's easy to predict the (course) of
interest rates at all."
ON VOLATILITY
"It is the nature of market systems to occasionally go
haywire in one direction or another.
"When the rest of the world is fearful, we know America is
going to come out fine."
ON MARKET SPECULATION
"(Keynes said) there's always some speculation. ... People
can get very excited about speculating in markets. There's
nothing more agonizing than to see your neighbor (getting
richer). Early on in the development of markets there's probably
some tendency to be more speculative than markets that have been
around for a couple hundred years. Markets have a casino
characteristic that has a lot of appeal.
"China being a newer market ... is likely to have some
pretty extreme experiences.
"Fear spreads like you cannot believe. The way the public
can react is really extreme ... and that offers opportunities
for investors.
"Markets are there to be taken advantage of."
CHARLIE MUNGER ON BERKSHIRE'S ADVANTAGE
"I think we have one big advantage. A lot of other people
are trying to be brilliant, and we're just trying to stay
rational."
MUNGER ON BUFFETT
"You're a fatter version of Mahatma Gandhi."
ON WELLS FARGO, IN WHICH BERKSHIRE OWNS $27.8 BLN STAKE
"At Wells Fargo, there were three significant mistakes, but
one dwarfs all of the others. ... You have to be careful what
you incentivize. There was an incentive system built around
cross-selling. ... That was incentivizing the wrong kind of
behavior.
"The main problem was they didn't act when they learned
about it."
ON BERKSHIRE'S EARNINGS REPORT
"The realized investment gains or losses in any period
really mean nothing ... We don't really think about the timing
of what we do. We do not make earnings forecasts.
"I feel very good about the first quarter even though our
operating earnings were down a little bit."
ON VANGUARD FOUNDER JACK BOGLE
"It was not in the interests of Wall Street to have the
development of index funds, because it brought down fees
dramatically. When Jack started, very few people, certainly Wall
Street did not applaud him. He was the subject of some derision.
And now we're talking trillions when we get into index funds.
"Jack at a minimum has saved, in the pockets of investors,
he's put tens and tens and tens of billions into their pockets.
It's Jack's 88th birthday on Monday. Happy birthday, Jack and
thank you on behalf of (investors)."
ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES
"Driverless trucks are a lot more of a threat than an
opportunity to Burlington Northern.
"Autonomous vehicles, widespread, would hurt us if they
spread to trucks, and they would hurt our auto insurance
business. They may be a long way off. That will depend on
experience in the first early months of the introduction. If
they make the world safer, it will be a very good thing but it
won't be a good thing for auto insurers."
