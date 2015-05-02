RPT-Buffett says stock levels now would be high if rates were normal

(.)

OMAHA, Neb. May 2 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on Saturday that stock prices would look expensive if interest rates normalized from their ultra low levels.

"If we get back to normal interest rates, stocks at these prices will look high," said Buffett, speaking at the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting of his sprawling conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is currently weighing raising rates from their near-zero levels of the financial crisis era, even as questions remain about the strength of growth in the world's biggest economy.

The current environment of the U.S. economy will not influence potential acquisitions at Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett said.

Berkshire tends to hold companies for decades - or forever, as Buffett has said in the past - making the short-term economic outlook less valuable as a predictor of a company's success than longer-term trends.

"Any company that has an economist certainly has one employee too many," Buffett added.

He also said that he expects the U.S. dollar to remain the world's reserve currency.

"I think the dollar will be the world's reserve currency 50 years from now," he said. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Bernard Orr)