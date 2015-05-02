UPDATE 1-Buffett: stock prices would be high if rates were 'normal'

(Adds Buffett comments on interest rates, China and income
inequality)
By Luciana Lopez
OMAHA, Neb. May 2 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett said on Saturday that stock prices would appear
expensive if interest rates normalized from their ultra-low
levels.
"If we get back to normal interest rates, stocks at these
prices will look high," said Buffett, speaking at the annual
shareholders' meeting of his sprawling conglomerate Berkshire
Hathaway Inc.
Buffett, one of the world's most famous investors, is widely
followed for his advice on finance and life. While he often
emphasizes the importance of not basing long-term investing
decisions on short-term economic expectations, his views on the
U.S. and global economies carry significant weight well beyond
Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders.
Regarding the Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy,
Buffett said he could not have predicted that rates would remain
this low for this long without becoming a problem.
"So far, I have been wrong on interest rates. It's so hard
for me to see how, if you toss money from helicopters that
eventually you don't have inflation, but we haven't."
The Fed is currently weighing raising rates from their
near-zero levels of the financial crisis era, even as questions
remain about the strength of growth in the world's biggest
economy.
The current U.S. economic environment will not influence
potential acquisitions at Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett added.
Berkshire tends to hold companies for decades - or forever,
as Buffett has said in the past - making the short-term economic
outlook less valuable as a predictor of a company's success than
longer-term trends.
"Any company that has an economist certainly has one
employee too many," he added.
He also said about the greenback: "I think the dollar will
be the world's reserve currency 50 years from now."
Nevertheless, Buffett praised China as a rising superpower,
saying the country's population had "found a way to unlock their
potential."
Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman, echoed
that sentiment, noting China's drive against corruption and its
relationship with the United States.
"It's very important that we like and trust one another,"
Munger said.
China surpassed Japan to become the world's second-largest
economy in 2010. U.S. President Barack Obama has "pivoted" to
Asia, placing much of the focus of American foreign policy on
that continent as China becomes more influential on the world
stage.
Buffett noted problems in the United States, as well,
including concerns about income inequality.
"I don't have anything against raising the minimum wage but
I don't think we can do it in a significant enough way without
creating a lot of distortions."
He said he favors using the earned income tax credit to help
struggling households.
Income inequality has already emerged as a major issue in
the 2016 presidential election, with both Republican and
Democratic contenders highlighting middle-class insecurities.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Neb.;
editing by Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Lewis)