Buffett says he has bought more Wells Fargo shares

Oct 24 Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Wells Fargo bank over the last week amid broad market weakness, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo is one of Berkshire's largest holdings.

