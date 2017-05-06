版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 7日 星期日 03:04 BJT

Wells Fargo says agrees with Buffett and is fixing its problems

May 6 Wells Fargo & Co agreed with Warren Buffett's blistering comments early Saturday at the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting, remarking that the company has taken decisive actions regarding recent sales abuse practices.

"We agree with Mr. Buffett's comments and value Berkshire Hathaway as a long-term shareholder and customer," said Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk.

"We have taken decisive actions to fix the problems, make things right for customers, and build a better Wells Fargo. Our top priority is rebuilding the trust of our customers, team members, community partners, and shareholders." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐