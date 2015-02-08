Warren Buffet faces pressure for more disclosure-FT

UPDATE 2-Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership on Monday -source
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Feb 8 Investment analysts are criticizing Warren Buffett over the quality of the financial disclosures of his company, Berkshire Hathaway, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The FT interviewed five of the six analysts who cover the $370 billion company, which is the third largest on the U.S. stock market. They all noted difficulty in modeling the company's financial results based on its quarterly filings.
The FT said that Buffett rejected the criticism, telling the paper that Berkshire communicates "all the relevant factors for a long-term investment in the shares."
Buffett told the FT that he prefers communicating with shareholders through his annual letters, the next of which is set to be published on Feb. 28, as well as through answering questions at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.
The FT report is at on.ft.com/1zLKvNO
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Frances Kerry)
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
MANILA/HONG KONG, May 8 China and the Philippines have joined forces to tackle illegal gambling, part of Beijing's broader campaign to curb illicit capital outflows and a pledge by Manila to weed out unscrupulous operators from the country's booming gaming industry.
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.