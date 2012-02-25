Berkshire Hathaway 4th-qtr profit declines

* Q4 EPS $1,846 per class A share
* $581 mln underwriting loss on life reinsurance
* Cash at year end $37.3 billion
Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway's fourth-quarter
profit fell sharply, in part on an underwriting loss in its
reinsurance business related to life insurance, the company said
on Saturday.
Berkshire said it earned $3.05 billion, or $1,846 per Class
A share, compared with earnings of $4.38 billion, or $2,656 per
share a year earlier.
Revenue rose slightly, though, to $37.96 billion from $36.17
billion in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Berkshire said its reinsurance unit reported a pre-tax
underwriting loss of $581 million in the quarter on a life
insurance contract, where mortality rates have exceeded
assumptions.
The company also reported a sharp decline in investment and
derivative gains in the quarter, falling roughly $1 billion from
a year earlier.
The conglomerate ended the year with $37.3 billion in cash
and equivalents, down about $1 billion from a year earlier.
Book value at year-end was $99,860. Berkshire's share
buyback program is capped at 110 percent of book value, well
below the stock's close of $119,000 on Friday.
Chief Executive Warren Buffett released his annual letter to
shareholders on Saturday.