Buffett adds to bullish US economic recovery signals

* Forecasts record earnings for industrial units
* Predicts record U.S. capital spending in 2012
* Housing sector the only problem
By Ben Berkowitz
Feb 25 Anyone looking for more evidence of
a strengthening U.S. economic recovery need only consider
conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, where businesses
ranging from railroads and electric utilities to furniture and
candy stores are racking up record profits.
Even though Berkshire's Warren Buffett says with emphasis
that the housing market is still in a depression, he was as
upbeat as ever this weekend on the rest of the dozens of
businesses he owns.
"Though housing-related businesses remain in the emergency
room, most other businesses have left the hospital with their
health fully restored," Buffett said on Saturday in his closely
watched annual letter to shareholders.
Berkshire's five largest non-insurance businesses, all of
them industrial in some way, posted record profits last year and
should do the same this year, he said, surpassing $10 billion in
combined earnings.
That being the case, Berkshire broke its own records for
capital spending in 2011 by a wide margin and expects to do so
again in 2012 - almost all of it domestically, even with the
company's global footprint.
"About 95 percent of these outlays were made in the U.S., a
fact that may surprise those who believe our country lacks
investment opportunities. We welcome projects abroad, but expect
the overwhelming majority of Berkshire's future capital
commitments to be in America."
There are other big investments on tap, too. Buffett said
his home-furnishings retailer, Nebraska Furniture Mart, bought a
433-acre (175-hectare) parcel north of Dallas and will construct
what it expects to be the highest volume store of its kind
anywhere. He also forecast billions of dollars in spending on
solar and wind energy projects.
Investors who have been with Buffett over the long term
expected his optimism.
"That's not surprising," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO of
Destination Wealth Management, in California, noting in
particular Buffett's sense that the banking business is back in
shape. "He's obviously a believer in the financial sector being
a key to the overall economy."
SIGNS WORTH WATCHING
Buffett sounded a similar tone in 2011.
"I don't see how anybody can be other than enthused about
this country," Buffett told Berkshire shareholders last year at
the company's annual meeting, even as the country was in the
middle of a crisis over its debt ceiling and credit ratings.
Nonetheless, at this delicate stage in the U.S. economic
recovery, his words carry weight, partly because of his
successes over the years and partly from the sheer size and
scope of Berkshire, which employees more than 270,000 people in
nearly 80 businesses.
That gives him a view into many of the same factors
policymakers consider when they try to figure out what to do
next with the sluggish economy.
Federal Reserve officials have noted lately that while the
economic recovery is tepid, there is sufficient evidence that
things are picking up to warrant holding off on further stimulus
measures.
Buffett's optimism is not confined to industry. He said that
"the banking industry is back on its feet" and singled out two
of his favorite investments, Wells Fargo and Bank of
America.
He also took a fair bit of space in the letter to call into
question the value of bonds and commodities as investments, and
to praise his own favorite category, "productive assets" like
businesses and real estate.
"Ideally, these assets should have the ability in
inflationary times to deliver output that will retain its
purchasing-power value while requiring a minimum of new capital
investment. Farms, real estate, and many businesses such as
Coca-Cola, IBM and our own See's Candy meet that
double-barreled test," he said.
If there is one sore spot, it is the housing market. A year
ago, Buffett said he expected the housing sector to recover
within a year or so. He acknowledged that call turned out "dead
wrong."
Berkshire's five housing-related businesses were profitable
the past two years, but at a level two-thirds less than they
were in 2006. They have shed 26 percent of their staff over that
time, more than 15,000 people in total.
As he has in the past, Buffett said the problem was an
excess of supply and no one to soak it up. On Saturday, he
proposed that lust, of all things, would solve the problem
eventually.
"Every day we are creating more households than housing
units. People may postpone hitching up during uncertain times,
but eventually hormones take over. And while 'doubling-up' may
be the initial reaction of some during a recession, living with
in-laws can quickly lose its allure."