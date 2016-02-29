版本:
Pay for Berkshire's Abel jumped 48 pct to $40.77 mln in 2015

Feb 29 The energy unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said Gregory Abel, its chairman and chief executive, saw his compensation jump 48 percent last year to $40.77 million, reflecting a large incentive award.

In its annual report, Berkshire Hathaway Energy said Abel was awarded $28 million under an incentive plan tied to the company's performance. He also received a $1 million salary and an $11.5 million bonus.

Abel, 53, has led Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2008, and expanded it through a series of acquisitions. Many investors and analysts believe Abel, who has taken on a greater public role at Berkshire, is a top candidate to eventually replace Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's chief executive. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

